Just after finishing her Year 12 exams, Olivia Porter got a phone call to head to Canberra to be Sydney Thunder's 12th woman for the first time.
A few months after that she was moving to the ACT to join the Meteors.
Advertisement
Now she's set her sights on playing her first WBBL game at her adopted home ground of Manuka Oval.
The batting allrounder was yet to debut for the Thunder, with making that happen front and centre in her mind.
Then it's being part of their Manuka return - against the Melbourne Renegades on November 15, which will be their first game in the capital in almost three years.
"I was super thrilled when I heard we'd be playing at Manuka Oval because when I first represented Thunder I was 12th man at Manuka Oval," Porter said.
"I remember driving down on the bus with the girls and it's a bit surreal after the global pandemic we'll be coming back to the roots where the Thunder kind of started for me.
"I'm super excited and Manuka's one of the best grounds in Australia. Over the moon."
Porter was looking forward to a return to normality in whatever form that is, but hopefully with no hubs.
She's currently in Canberra for the start of the Meteors' pre-season, but splits her time between the ACT and her native Sydney.
"We've got a few WNCL games this season prior to Big Bash, which is always really exciting, so we're just in preparation for that," Porter said.
"But at the back of our minds we'll be getting ready for T20."
WBBL AT MANUKA OVAL
November 15: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, 7.10pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.