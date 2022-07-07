The ASIS operative who carried out the bugging, later to be known as Witness K, became uneasy about what he had done, not least after the minister of foreign affairs of the time, Alexander Downer, retired and went on to the Woodside board. And the secretary of foreign affairs at the time of the bugging, Ashton Calvert, also went into Woodside's employ. Witness K complained internally, and the intelligence watchdog suggested he get a lawyer, handing him a list of security cleared lawyers able to act in such matters. At the top of the list was Bernard Collaery, who already had Timor Leste experience.