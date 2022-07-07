Aldi set to open wine bar for those with stay-at-home budget

If you're keen for a night out on the wine but don't have the money as cost of living and inflation pressures build, Aldi has the answer.
For two days only, on Friday July 15, and Saturday July 16, the Trophy Room will open its doors in Sydney's CBD - with customers able to enjoy a tasting experience of some of Aldi's range of prestigious wines and cheeses, without the big price tags.
Aldi says customers will need a double-take at the menu, with prices reflective of the actual cost of the award-winning products if they recreated the experience at home.
Tickets are priced at just $4.41 each, representing the cost of a glass of one of Aldi's most-prized wines and an equally awarded accompanying cheese platter.
For their almost $5, customers will be welcomed with a gin cocktail before enjoying a specially curated tasting experience of a selection of Aldi's award-winning wines, paired with a deluxe cheese platter.
If priced individually, glasses of wine would start at a mere $0.83 for a Pinot Grigio, with the most expensive glass on the menu, a Pinot Noir from Otago in New Zealand, costing just $2.49.
Aldi is pairing these tipples with some of its most loved (and awarded) cheeses, including a triple cream brie from just $0.56 for a single serve, and a smooth blue cheese for $0.62.
The Trophy Room opens as the cost of living and inflation inflationary pressures continue to concern Australians.
Aldi's recent Price Report 2022 revealed consumers were not only worried about the affordability of groceries (51 per cent), but also food/takeaways (24 per cent) and alcohol (11 per cent).
Many Australians said they have already cut back spending in these categories - with almost half (44 per cent) reducing their spend on restaurants and takeaways and almost a quarter (22 per cent) on alcohol in the past year.
ALDI wine expert and buying director Jason Bowyer said Aldi "at a time when consumers are cutting back, they don't have to compromise when they shop with us".
"Our wines have been created by some of the best winemakers in the world and judged by the harshest critics to take home many of the most prestigious awards in the industry.
"The Trophy Room is a first for Aldi Australia, demonstrating that a fine wine and dining experience doesn't have to dent your wallet. And what's even better, you can replicate the exact experience at home.
"The reality is everyone can have a wine rack and cheese draw worthy of the title the 'Trophy Room' if they shop the products on offer at Aldi."
To select a sitting and purchase tickets, visit https://ALDI-Trophy-Room.eventbrite.com.au
