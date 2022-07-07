The Canberra Times

It's official, Robertson's Big Potato is Australia's sh--test big thing

By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:06am
Robertson, home to Australia's sh--itest big thing; the Big Potato. Picture: file.

It's official, Australians have voted and the Big Potato, in Robertson on the NSW South Coast, is Australia's "sh--test big thing".

