New Nutbush world record set at Birdsville Big Red Bash

By Derek Barry
Updated July 7 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:14am
A new world record was set at the Birdsville Big Red Bash music festival as more than 4000 took part in the largest ever Nutbush City Limits dance.

