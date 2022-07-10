Helping you to understand meaningful monitoring Advertising Feature

Start your meaningful monitoring journey with Accu-Chek Guide Me and mySugr. Photo: Shutterstock

A National Health Survey released in March reported that one in twenty Australians had diabetes.



"As pharmacists we see firsthand the impact diabetes has on the community," said Rhonda Warne, owner and pharmacist at Cincotta Discount Chemist, Dickson.



"Diabetes is a serious complex condition which can affect the entire body and requires daily self-care.

Diabetes requires daily self-care - Rhonda Warne, pharmacist

"While there is currently no cure for diabetes, you can live an enjoyable life by learning about the condition and effectively managing it.



"At Cincotta Discount Chemist Dickson, we offer help with medication management to ensure that you are informed and able to make the best decisions for your health. We also provide access to heavily subsidised products that help you to self-manage your diabetes in partnership with the NDSS."

Another great way to stay in control of your diabetes is with blood glucose monitoring. "Blood glucose monitoring shows you the impacts of the foods you eat, exercise you do and how your medication can affect your glucose levels."



Structured blood glucose monitoring is essential to anyone with diabetes, and can help you:

Keep your blood glucose within a healthy range

Fine-tune your meals, medication and activities

Provide helpful information to your healthcare professionals, enabling meaningful discussions around your diabetes

"Keeping your blood glucose within your target can make a difference in how you feel throughout the day.



"Please be sure to always consult us, or another healthcare professional, to agree on an appropriate structured testing plan and target ranges tailored for you. Although it may seem difficult and time-consuming at first, blood glucose monitoring doesn't have to get in the way of your day. The Accu-Chek Guide Me system is designed for simple and accurate blood glucose monitoring."



Other features include a large display and test strips with a wide dosing area for quick testing.

"The Accu-Chek Guide Me meter offers seamless compatibility with the mySugr diabetes management app. Enjoy features including automatic transfer of blood glucose results, report sharing and blood glucose test reminders."

