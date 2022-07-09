My own view (and I have yet to meet a Canberran who shares it) is that what matters here is merit and talent. Kyrgios is a kind of temperamental genius and a truly brilliant genius's flaws are always to be excused since they are probably a necessary part of that genius's whole package of gifts to his or her society. One sees it again and again in the arts that the composer of the most sublime works of music literature or painting is, personally, a challenge for others to have to get along with.