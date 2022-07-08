The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Alexander Warne released from jail pending appeal over violent Taylor home invasion sentence

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:09am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home invader Alexander Warne, who has been released from prison. Picture: Facebook

A prisoner has been released midway through his non-parole period as he appeals a jail sentence over his involvement in a violent Canberra home invasion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.