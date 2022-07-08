Function, plus beauty | Trending

Take a bunch of everyday items, sprinkle them with fun, creativity or great design and what do you have? Proof that the practical doesn't have to be mundane.
Hose, nozzle and gold reindeer holder, $619. This kit deserves to be the talk of the town. The hose rack is made of aluminium, while the 20-metre hose is made of PVC and the nozzle is made of brass. gardenglory.com
Midi Maestra bag, $1250. Able to be worn as a backpack, satchel, tote or crossbody bag, it has eight interior compartments, including a padded sleeve that fits a tablet and a central compartment for your laptop. senreve.com
Pierre Auguste Renoir "Bouquet of Chrysanthemums" phone case, $100. Turn your phone into a work of art. This collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art of New York City is inspired by world-renowned artists. casetify.com/en_AU
Halo lounge chair, $140. Combines beauty and design on a budget. target.com.au
Alfredo salt and pepper shakers, $220. This handsome salt and pepper set is a masterclass in minimal restraint. All unnecessary decoration has been removed, leaving a beautiful organic shape rendered in high shine stainless steel. georgjensen.com/en-au
Wave soap dish, $45; terrazzo soap, $16. Pop this duo next to your sink and you'll clean up in the style stakes. fazeek.com.au
Ara marble nesting coffee table, $549. Two coffee tables are better than one - especially when they look this chic. earlysettler.com.au
Bohemian Hobnail jug, $205. This show-stopping statement piece of glassware is perfect for every home and office, reflecting the most beautiful light wherever it's placed. loveafterlove.com.au
Chelsea floor lamp, $2279. Invest in a stunning light source by world renowned designer, Karim Rashid. boconcept.com
Hey Tiger chocolate, $14. Ethically and sustainably sourced deliciousness wrapped in a range of colourful and fun designs. Two per cent of each block is donated to The Hunger Project. Available at IGA, Ritchies IGA and independent grocers.
Balance vase, $129. Display your favourite posy with a touch of whimsy in this modernist-inspired vase. fazeek.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
