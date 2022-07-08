A $10-million investment in the upcoming ACT budget will boost funding for urban tree planting, protecting native habitats and integrating First Nations knowledge into land planning and management.
The funding will also cover more track and trail maintenance in Canberra nature parks, and the design work for a new visitors' centre at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.
A new bushfire management plan for the territory will also be prepared, alongside extra funding for bushfire preparedness.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the capital had a unique opportunity to better protect its landscapes.
"It's never been more evident that our connection to each other is important to preserve our health and wellbeing. Focusing on embedding nature in our city will help to provide more opportunities to restore social connections, enhance native wildlife habitat and give all Canberrans a sense of belonging," Ms Vassarotti said.
"Canberrans have always had a strong connection with nature and the announcement of this round of funding for the next four years renews our commitment to a green, sustainable and inclusive Canberra."
Planning and Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman said work at Tidbinbilla would refresh the park and assist with its important conservation work.
"We've listened to the community's feedback, collected through our parks and conservation visitor surveys, and will continue our focus on building better tracks and trails, upgrading facilities and increasing opportunities for Canberrans to learn from and connect with our natural environment," Mr Gentleman said.
The budget allocation will also fund the development of resources to integrate Ngunnawal knowledge into land planning and management, which the government said would have a focus on restoring urban open spaces and enhancing the capital's capacity to adapt to climate change.
The government will spend $2.95 million over two years to plant more trees and plants in urban areas, while 20 city sites important for climate cooling will be restored and enhanced.
Habitat and connectivity maps will be developed and become part of district planning strategies, while the Canberra Nature Map will be upgraded in a way that supports citizen science initiatives, the government said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr will present the ACT budget on August 2.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
