The Canberra Times

Dental Health Week draws attention to the dangers of vaping

Updated July 8 2022 - 1:28am, first published July 5 2022 - 1:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INHALE: Many know the detrimental effects of vaping on the lungs, yet Australian dentists are increasingly fighting oral diseases caused by the toxins. Photo: Shutterstock

A series of headline-grabbing incidents have seen vaping in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.