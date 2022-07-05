The Canberra Times

Dental Health Week highlights the way to get white teeth safely

Updated July 8 2022 - 1:32am, first published July 5 2022 - 1:32am
CAUTION: Rather than risk irreversible damage, teeth whitening should be done under the supervision of a dental professional, either in-chair or take-home. Photo: Shutterstock

White teeth shout youth, beauty and health, which is why one in five Australian adults have whitened their teeth in the last 12 months. But other statistics from the Australian Dental Association's 2021 Consumer Survey of 25,000 Aussies show many aren't taking the safest route to get those pearly whites.

