With new babies, the focus is often on breastfeeding, bowel motions, developmental milestones and sleep.
Oral health information sometimes takes a back seat, leaving new parents in the dark about teeth care for their bubs.
For Dental Health Week, the Australian Dental Association (ADA) reminds Australian parents of the oral hygiene basics for children.
Simply brush twice a day, floss daily, eat a diet low in sugar and see your dentist regularly.
The statistics on children's oral health are alarming: 34 per cent of kids aged five to six have had tooth decay in their primary teeth.
Over 70 per cent of kids aged nine to 13 eat too much sugar, and 27 per cent aged five to 10 have untreated tooth decay.
Children aged five to nine are the most common group to undergo potentially preventable hospitalisations from dental conditions.
The ADA even has paediatric dentists taking teeth out in children as young as two years of age.
Brushing a baby's teeth should start with a small soft-bristled toothbrush once their first tooth or teeth appear, using water to brush with and not toothpaste.
Dentist Dr Mikaela Chinotti, ADA's oral health promoter, said toothpaste doesn't need to be introduced until 18 months unless advised by your dentist.
"At this age, start using a fluoride containing children's toothpaste. The fluoride ingredient is important as it helps to strengthen and protect the teeth from tooth decay," she said.
Children should spit out excess toothpaste, but they don't need to rinse their mouths with water as they're likely to swallow more toothpaste by rinsing than by spitting out only. Don't let your child lick or eat toothpaste.
For parents finding the whole brushing routine fraught, numerous phone apps have songs to help your little one to brush for the recommended two-minute length of time.
Play a song your child likes for the two-minute period. This two-minute routine is unnecessary for babies with only a few teeth.
Flossing should start when your baby has two teeth that touch together side by side, often around the age of two. Your dentist can show you how to floss inside a little mouth.
The type of device will depend on what you and your child prefer, as well as the advice of your dentist. Dentists mostly recommend flossettes.
The issue of night-time drinks is another area of confusion. When sleeping, the body decreases saliva production, so the milk from a bedtime bottle of formula milk may be left on the teeth without the saliva flow to wash it away.
This can result in tooth decay if it happens frequently. So if you give your baby a bedtime bottle, put cooled, boiled water in the bottle if they're six months or younger. If they're older, give them water straight from the tap in their bottle and never shop-bought or freshly squeezed juice - as the acid may also lead to tooth decay.
Your baby's first dental visit should be when their first tooth arrives or by the age of one, whichever comes first. The first visit shouldn't be due to pain, as this may create a bad experience and cause anxiety for future visits.
During the first few appointments, some parents find putting their little one on their lap is the most comfortable and calming solution for everyone.
At these early dental appointments, the dentist will investigate your child's mouth to examine the teeth. The dentist will also advise the parent or carer on oral hygiene techniques, information on a tooth-friendly diet and general dental advice.
Your child's first adult molar teeth will erupt into the mouth at six years of age. Many people don't realise these teeth sit behind the baby teeth; no baby teeth need to 'fall out' for these to erupt.
Parents should keep brushing their children's teeth or supervising them until age eight.
A good time to allow solo brushing is when they get their pen license at school, indicating they have the manual dexterity to properly hold and control a brush.
Information courtesy of the Australian Dental Association.
