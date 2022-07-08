Times Past: July 9, 1983

The introduction of a $1 coin and a $100 note was reported in The Canberra Times on this day in 1983.
The treasurer, Paul Keating, had made the announcement the previous day, saying the new $1 coin had been considered for quite some time due to the short and declining life of $1 notes in circulation.
Advertisement
It was reported the coin would be the same size as a 10 cent piece.
But it would be thicker, gold and with interrupted milling.
The final design was yet to be decided, but it was confirmed one side would have the traditional effigy of the Queen.
The $100 note would also differ from other notes, being longer than the $50 note to assist the visually impaired.
More details were yet to be announced by the Reserve Bank.
With the introduction of the $100 note, Australia would be caught up with other OECD countries in terms of its range of notes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.