There is an argument for giving independents more staff

It was disappointing, although not altogether surprising, to read that former prominent Liberal minister, Bill Stefaniak, supports the Prime Minister's decision to radically reduce the parliamentary support staff for independent members and senators (Letters, June 30).
Like the Labor leadership, Mr Stefaniak seems to equate the workloads of independent crossbench representatives with those incurred by backbench members of a major Party. I'm sure that many voters draw a much greater distinction between the two.
Backbenchers work hard but it's usually within one or two specialised areas. There are plenty of examples of those who do little more than vote on party lines and send out feel-good newsletters to their constituents.
A major reason why more people are voting for independent representatives is that we expect and welcome the far greater independence with which they are able to act. They need sufficient professional support to quickly become very well-informed and able to debate convincingly across a much greater range of topics and legislation.
Labor's decision to so drastically curtail the resources available to these independents is mean and politically short-sighted. I hope Mr Albanese will reconsider and amend this decision on his return from overseas.
There will always be tension between some developers who overdevelop for financial gain and the neighbours whose privacy is taken. However, it is the role of the Planning Directorate to use judgement and reject proposals that are not appropriate.
The objectives of RZ1 suburban areas in the Territory Plan (law) include ensuring development respects features of the neighbourhood and landscape character of the area and does not have unreasonable negative impacts on neighbouring properties.
Sadly, we have developments that are completely out of character with the area, they are taller than the homes around them, they cover the whole block leaving no room for trees, and they overlook the neighbours taking their privacy. We have an overwhelming dual occupancy in Torrens that obliterates views to Mt Taylor and the developer is now seeking to add two pools that will be three metres from the boundaries, over 1.8 metres high, and at the expense of open green space and trees.
While many people need homes and we welcome development, overdeveloping residential areas is not the only solution to increasing density. We expect the government to reject excessively greedy developments and to consider proposals that are more sympathetic to the environment and the rights of neighbours to enjoy their property too.
If these are the outcomes we are getting under the 70 per cent infill policy, how can we agree to the new outcomes focused Planning Bill 2022 when we have no idea about the outcomes we will get?
I must concur with your correspondent Jennie Goldie (Letters, July 4) as to the limits to Canberra's growth. Various ACT governments have had to rely on land sales to fund the infrastructure people expect.
With little manufacturing, negligible agriculture and a small tax base the ACT government has no alternative but to continue its pyramid land sales scheme for funding its activities.
The newly elected Australian government has a lot on its plate at present, but sooner preferably, or later the funding of the two Australian territories needs to be reviewed to ensure that adequate provision of services is made. The news remote communities in the NT have to consume polluted drinking water is scandalous.
It would be so wonderful if multi-storey apartment complexes included a common garden area. Not necessarily the Vogue holiday resort type of pool and deck chairs, but rather a bit of green lawn, a few shady trees, a safe play area for children, and even a communal vegetable plot.
This would surely improve the well-being of residents, especially those who live in those tiny units, many of which are not even big enough to swing a miniature chihuahua in, let alone place a pot plant or two for good feng shui. Unfortunately such units (often with just one window and no balcony) are mostly what's on offer these days to prospective new home buyers on a tight budget.
While these apartment dwellers put up with noise penetrating through shared walls, and perhaps suffer inconsiderate neighbours' misbehaviours and waiting time for body corporate attention to faulty issues, they should be at least have a living, breathing outdoor area to enjoy (and to console themselves)"at home".
Nicholas Stuart's analysis of the war in Ukraine may unfortunately be valid ("Bending to the new shape of war", canberratimes.com.au, July 4).
Putin cares nothing for the human cost, and, unless overthrown, will continue until he gets the result he wants.
Stuart says the shape of war is changing, so we must keep up to date. He says that "war is a human activity", and so inevitable.
A long look back at history seems to confirm this analysis and gives the impression of a practical man, grounded in reality.
However the modern world provides some hope that in addition to being deeply pessimistic, this analysis is wrong.
It's deeply pessimistic too in that the new weapons are too powerful to be used.
It's also wrong in that modern trends are ignored.
The creation of the United Nations Organisation after the second world war was motivated by the need to abolish war.
The creation of the defensive military pact of NATO was similarly motivated, though it would have been better if the United Nations had been given more teeth.
Cooperation in the face of the common menace of global warming has become necessary for survival.
This modern spirit of unity in the face of common danger may also serve to contain the danger, and the immense waste, of war. Maybe we are becoming sapient enough to prove Nicholas wrong.
B M Bodart-Bailey (Letters, July 3) accuses Greens MLA Jo Clay of hypocrisy for saying that "we are in a climate emergency" while supporting stage 2 of light rail, whose construction will cause greenhouse emissions.
It's not that simple. The 2017 Household Travel Survey found that Canberra's average public transport journey is 10 kilometres, and average car occupancy is 1.46. The average Canberra car causes about 1.8 kilograms of emissions per person for a 10-kilometre trip.
In 2017-18 Transport Canberra's bus fleet provided 14 million passenger journeys and caused the equivalent of 33 thousand tonnes of emissions.
Construction of stage 1 of the light rail caused an estimated 60,000 tonnes.
In the first four quarters of light rail operation, Transport Canberra's buses and trams provided 16 million passenger journeys and caused 33,000 tonnes of greenhouse emissions. If COVID travel restrictions hadn't intervened in the last two weeks of March 2020, Transport Canberra would have provided about 17 million journeys, at 1.9 kilograms of emissions per journey.
COVID travel restrictions caused public transport patronage to fall to 11 million journeys in 2020-21. Transport Canberra's bus and tram emissions reached a record high of 37 thousand tonnes.
On what basis do the Greens believe that light rail "will help reduce transport emissions?"
The new Labor government in Canberra is busy dusting the dirt left over by the previous government. We have record debt, trade sanctions, the legacy of robodebt, and interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank. Some of these are the result of COVID-19.
We are also having record flooding.
We are going through a very difficult time. We need to be patient with the territory, state, and federal governments.
Re: "Editorial was wrong", Letters, July 5. I am unsure if Christopher Smith was serious or not when he criticised your editorial of July 1. I agree to some degree with his comment that there would be no freedom anywhere in the world were it not for the United States. However, that was in the 1940s and 50s (WWII and Korea).
Since then the US got us involved in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. None of these wars ended well for the many countries involved, including the US and Australia.
And as for stating that "Donald Trump who had America humming..." was Mr Smith asleep during Trump's appalling tenure of four years as President? Trump is a sociopath, a serial liar, a misogynist, and a vindictive bully who has no moral compass.
His outrageous behaviour since he lost in 2020 gives pretty compelling evidence he was never fit to be President.
I don't really care who becomes the next US President, so long as it isn't Trump. That would be a disaster for the entire free world.
Boris accepts defeat? My theory is Her Britannic Majesty was heard to say "If my prime minister cannot even control his unruly mop of hair, it's off with his head".
As Sydney goes through another harrowing round of climate change exacerbated devastating floods I cannot help but note the irony that the NSW government had just expended so much money and energy persecuting and locking up climate protesters for daring to block roads to highlight the climate crisis.
I agree with Robyn Leigh (Letters, July 4) that many letters are boring (unlike my letters, that are variously sage, erudite or witty). But that is not a problem for me. Some letters I simply skip over. This means there's less time spent reading the letters and more time to do more important things such as searching for cures for baldness and the common cold.
Robyn Leigh (Letters, July 4) lists letter topics "done to death". Whingeing about light rail (which I support) was a major omission.
Until the global, social-media behemoth, schoolyard bullies are legislatively bound to render unto Caesar profits from their sanitised, vacuous offerings, unattributed and freeloaded from plagiarised works of "real" investigative journalists, taxpayers' whack-a-mole contributions will be perpetually demanded ("Regional newspapers get financial lifeline amid print cost hikes", canberratimes.com.au, July 4.
It's commendable our Prime Minister has committed $100 million in military aid to Ukraine. Is the military hardware manufactured in Australia or will it be purchased from the US or some other NATO country?
It's great to see a Tunisian playing tennis at the highest level in the spirit of the Arab Spring.
I travel Sulwood Drive most days and am a little intrigued by the sign on the side of the road containing the phrase "Watch out, Roo's about". The main thing that intrigues me is the use of the apostrophe.
We are regularly told we are all earning less due to interest rate rises. Well, no. Those of us who have cash investments look forward to increased rates as that means increased income. Those who have big mortgages have been warned for years about the risk of the housing price bubble.
I hear that Dan Tehan says the new PM has been overseas too much. Surely now is the time, while Parliament is not sitting, for the PM to travel and repair the diplomatic damage of previous government. Now he's back he has to deal with the rejected coalition and its vicious, nasty tactics.
