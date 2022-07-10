The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

There is an argument for giving independents more staff

By Letters to the Editor
July 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is a strong case for giving independents such as Senator David Pocock additional advisers. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

It was disappointing, although not altogether surprising, to read that former prominent Liberal minister, Bill Stefaniak, supports the Prime Minister's decision to radically reduce the parliamentary support staff for independent members and senators (Letters, June 30).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.