Times Past: July 10, 1974

"We need the colony because there is a desperate shortage of cats available in the ACT for experimental work," he said. The work would be done by physiology and pharmacology departments into cats' vision and central nervous system. The colony would be demanding, requiring a new building to be built, as well three full-time staff overseeing it. The building would include a laboratory, hospital, nursery, rearing rooms, inside and outside runs and a kitchen. The cats would be bred by acquiring a nucleus of about 40 females and four of five toms. Dr Smith expected, by the end of the first year, the colony would be producing between 400 and 500 cats.