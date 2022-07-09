The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 10, 1974

By Isabella Gillespie
July 9 2022 - 2:00pm
Ambitious plans were reported in The Canberra Times on this day in 1974, as the man in charge of animal experiments at the ANU, Dr John Smith, sought a $100,000 grant for a colony of cats. It was not a case of needing a few cats available living at the university - Dr Smith would need "some 400 cats a year".

