Mario Stivala: The RBA governor Philip Lowe and his board badly erred when they said it was "very likely" that the cash rate would remain at its historically low level until 2024. It was extremely foolhardy and irresponsible of him and the board to make such a statement when conditions were very volatile and expected to remain so. Unfortunately many individuals made forward financial plans on that basis. Given this it is only fitting Dr Lowe "do the right thing" and voluntarily stand down as RBA governor.