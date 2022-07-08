Australian political figures have joined Japan's ambassador to Australia in expressing shock at the shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and four of his predecessors have sent their well wishes to Mr Abe after an attack which has left the 67-year-old fighting for his life.
"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," Mr Albanese said via a statement on social media.
Japan's ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, was shocked at the news.
"Such an outrageous act should never be condoned. We are following the situation with great concern and we are praying for him," he said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Mr Abe was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after being shot during campaign speech in the city of Nara ahead of this weekend's local elections.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Brodcaster NHK showed footage of Mr Abe making a speech outside a train station when two shots rang out, after which the view was briefly obscured and then security officials were seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio condemned the shooting as an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan's democracy.
"At this moment I am hoping and praying Mr Abe will survive this," Mr Fumoi said.
Mr Abe forged a reputation as a great friend of Australia during his two stints as Japan's prime minister, which ran from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison said he was "deeply distressed" at the reports of the shooting.
"PM Abe is a great and wise friend of Australia and one of the most important global leaders of the post-war era," Mr Morrison wrote in a post on Facebook.
Kevin Rudd said Australians would share a sense of disbelief that an act of political violence could be committed in such a "free, open and robust democracy such as Japan".
Another former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, described Mr Abe as "one of the great leaders of our times".
"Horrified by this terrible news from Japan," Mr Turnbull said.
"Right now we must hope and pray that he pulls through."
Mr Turnbull's predecessor, Tony Abbott, said Australia had "never had a better friend in Japan than Shinzo Abe, which is why we are so numbed by this appalling act".
"This is a shocking act of violence against one of the world's leading democratic statesmen and we all have to hope and pray that he somehow pulls through," he said in a statement on social media.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said his thoughts and prayers were with Mr Abe and his family.
"He is a man of incredible decency and a great ally to Australia. A shocking act of violence which has no place in any society," he said.
- with Australian Associated Press
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
