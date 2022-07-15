She follows in the footsteps of saints and statues in Ireland and Mexico, finds having genderless terms for God in Swedish isn't enough for ecclesiastical equality, searches vainly for answers in Bulgaria and has a side trip to Istanbul where not much happens beyond getting a severe haircut and being severely happy at news of His illness. After hunkering down in Scotland, she hopscotches back to Ireland to witness the country's abortion referendum, a final nail in the Church's once-complete predominance. Onwards then to Vatican City for a lovely adventure chasing the legend of a female pope.