I'm unusual of my generation in that I still get something out of Sunday morning encounters with organised religion. Despite providing much compelling evidence for why I shouldn't, the Catholic church remains one of the few institutions in which I endow much faith.
It's important to declare my gender (male) and my background (Irish Catholic). After all, Louise Omer's memoir-cum-travelogue through organised faith contains much authorial disquisition about religion's innate misogyny as well as a few sections bracing enough to make water in the font bubble of its own accord.
For this cradle Catholic was wowed by Holy Woman. Its target audience might relish it even more. Omer has achieved the most difficult trick to pull off: a zesty, engaging book that tackles substantial topics. I hope that people of faith and, quite frankly, male readers don't frame Holy Woman as either secular pontification or written purely for a female/feminist readership. Omer's debut has important truths to impart.
The author found Jesus in her teens. Her accounts of initiation in a Pentecostal strain of the faith are touching and droll in equal measure. It's at a youth camp that Omer meets her future husband - she calls this person "Him" throughout in a nice play on capitalisation conventions. Their relationship bumbles along for an unhappy decade before He leaves her.
It's not only He that scarpers. Omer's faith leaves her too. In the aftermath, family members introduce her to an owlish secular nun who reminisces about her recent "goddess pilgrimage", inspiring Omer and providing the justification that all quest books need for a writer to go off into the unknown. She leaves Australia with a suitcase of books, 500 bucks in her pocket, and the dangle of extra income through freelance writing gigs.
She follows in the footsteps of saints and statues in Ireland and Mexico, finds having genderless terms for God in Swedish isn't enough for ecclesiastical equality, searches vainly for answers in Bulgaria and has a side trip to Istanbul where not much happens beyond getting a severe haircut and being severely happy at news of His illness. After hunkering down in Scotland, she hopscotches back to Ireland to witness the country's abortion referendum, a final nail in the Church's once-complete predominance. Onwards then to Vatican City for a lovely adventure chasing the legend of a female pope.
Latter sections of the book tackle other faiths. After a quick sojourn in Germany, she goes to Morocco ostensibly to track down a Muslim feminist writer but spends most of her time in a wanton entanglement with a man which made me want to scream "get away from this oink". Omer's unadulterated description of the relationship constitutes some of the most confessional writing I've ever read.
The book concludes with a brief deliberation about Judaism in Prague where Omer realises that while she might no longer be holy, she can "pronounce herself whole". These reflections on other faiths felt more insubstantial than Omer's thinking about Christianity, hardly surprising as her encounters are more fleeting and her experiences less metabolised.
Accounts of Omer's gallivants intersperse with unflinching recollections of life in the flock back in Australia and her doomed marriage. This was not the cultural Irish Catholicism I was brought up in but something with more the flavour of a venal, cruel swindle. Then again, as Omer's dispatches from Ireland rightly chided me, my own country was far from a land of milk and honey. Far easier to be an Irishman than an Irishwoman.
The farther Omer traipses, the more rancorous towards religion she becomes, enraged at its effects on her soul and self-worth. And who can blame her? As she tells it, religion has hallmarks of a male-dominated racket. She finds the idea of supreme being has strong feminine antecedents which "Christian patriarchy had done its best to erase". Controlling men have forever been nullifying alternative, more egalitarian perspectives, even to the point of having other gospels burnt.
A book like this could easily have struck either the astringent tone of the polemic or the kvetch of the misery memoir. That it is never either is testament to Omer's deft literary touch. Her stylistic range is impressive. She can do amiable, wry, likeable, vulnerable, despondent, curious, cross, confessional. She's captivating company throughout.
When I finished Omer's book, I thought about what the once-heralded travel writer Norman Douglas called the three different types of exploration such a book should offer: into a particular time abroad, into the author's brain, and, most profoundly, into our own psyche. Holy Woman succeeds on all three fronts.
