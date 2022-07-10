The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 11, 1977

July 10 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page on this day in 1977 featured the news that an inventor, trying to assist more than 60,000 users of colostomy bags, had received a grant of $6,000. Mr Roy McDonnell of O'Connor would use the grant for his first small production run of 600 colostomy bags and filter devices.

