Will Boris Johnson's fall hurt Australia?

By The Canberra Times
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Boris Johnson resigned as British Prime Minister on Thursday. Picture: Getty Images

Leaving aside for a moment Boris Johnson's many character flaws, blunders, fibs and failed cover-ups, his election in 2019 was a positive for this country. The man who is now Britain's caretaker Prime Minister after he resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party, restarted the stalled Brexit process which opened the door for the free trade agreement between the UK and Australia that was signed last December.

