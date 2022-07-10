The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Bernard Collaery's actions may not have been in vain if whistleblowers are to be protected

By The Canberra Times
July 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Collaery, pictured at home in 2020, says his faith in the justice system has been restored. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The case of the Crown v Collaery dragged on for so long that, when it ended with a single act on Thursday, there seemed to be little to celebrate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.