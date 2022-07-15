Reflecting on the dysfunctional details of her father's second marriage, Jacoby writes that "his behaviour and disposition feel like those of another man altogether. Even now it's unsettling, as though the portrait of my family has a hidden door behind it, opening onto another portrait I can't recognise". While she may ultimately be unable to reconcile her feelings, she nevertheless seems to attain a full appreciation of the complexities and contradictions of her father's character. She is very generous towards her half-sister Linda (the product of her father's third marriage; Jacoby's mother was his fourth wife), who did not enjoy the same warm relationship with their father.