Secrets Beyond the Screen: Anita Jacoby's journey to uncover her father's past sins is a gripping read

By Amy Walters
July 15 2022 - 2:00pm
  • Secrets Beyond the Screen, by Anita Jacoby. Simon & Schuster. $32.99.
Anita Jacoby's father, Phillip Jacoby (centre) was splashed across Sydney newspapers after a messy divorce. Picture: Supplied

The question of whether one can truly know one's parents is both salient and cliched. It has preoccupied the mind of veteran television producer Anita Jacoby for the best part of a decade, since a lawyer she encountered by chance at a dinner party informed her that her father, who she held in high regard, had been involved in a well-publicised court case before she was born.

