The Canberra Times
Review

The Herd is entertaining page-turner about Sweden's Covid-19 response

By T.j. Collins
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • The Herd: How Sweden chose its own path through the worst pandemic in 100 years, by Johan Anderberg. Scribe, $32.99.

In March 2020, Sweden faced a vexing choice: Clamp down hard on COVID-19 or adopt a more laissez faire approach and allow the virus to continue its spread, come what may.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.