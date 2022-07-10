The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Metro Operations' Warren Parsons ticks over 100,000km travelled as light rail driver

By Rebecca Sadique
July 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light rail driver Warren Parsons has just ticked over 100,000kms on the service. Picture: Karleen Minney.

Warren Parsons has travelled an eye-watering 100,000kms on the 12km light rail track in just four years - and he is not done yet - aiming to clock half a million in 12 years' time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.