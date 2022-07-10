Warren Parsons has travelled an eye-watering 100,000kms on the 12km light rail track in just four years - and he is not done yet - aiming to clock half a million in 12 years' time.
Although the light rail driver has experienced a few near misses while on the job, it's the support of his fellow driving community that makes the work enjoyable.
Advertisement
Since Mr Parsons began working for Canberra Metro Operations in 2018, he has recorded on a spreadsheet every kilometre and hour spent driving on the rails. As one of the longest operating drivers since the service commenced, he said it's the variety of the shift work that has kept the short trips up and down interesting.
"I like to do weekends, special events, interacting with people everyday, it's the same track but something different happens everyday," he said.
"I see the same commuters, I don't know them personally but I give them a wave and they give me a wave back."
Mr Parsons had been working in the transport industry for two decades when he decided to apply to become a light rail driver four years ago.
"I have worked in trucks and buses and thought what a great opportunity to be one of the first to be a part of the new transport in Canberra," he said.
Now having completed more than 9,000 one way journeys, adding up to approximately 4,500 hours on the rails, the light rail driver said he has had a remarkably boring run, the smooth operator only having experienced one spewer on board.
Having experienced many memorable moments during operations, he recalled a Christmas day shift as one of his personal highlights.
READ MORE:
"I dressed up as an elf and I got a couple of customers who wanted me to take photos with their kids," Mr Parsons said.
Following a serious pedestrian accident which occurred on June 24, Mr Parsons said he had been involved in a few near misses with pedestrians and when cars had turned on a red arrow in front of his vehicle.
"My heart beats a bit faster than it should," he said.
"I personally haven't had much mental drama. You get the support from the other drivers and everything's all good."
According to a colleague, Mr Parsons is a well-loved character of the light rail team, best known for his smile and passion for the job.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.