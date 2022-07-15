These Norths, women "full of mystery and magic and humour and grit", are also said to be resilient, determined and strong. In fact, their qualities are praised so exuberantly that Stringfellow sometimes over-loads the language and over-hypes the emotion in her tale. The world beyond the house and its family intrude only occasionally, often awkwardly. That is especially true of an account of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.