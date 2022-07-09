The Nick Kyrgios effect is in full force across the Australian tennis community as the 27-year-old prepares to win his maiden grand slam singles title on Sunday night at Wimbledon.
Kyrgios has been a top tennis export for some time, but his career-best run at the All England Club this past week is already having a profound impact on the game here in Australia.
"Winning at Wimbledon on this international stage, he promotes not just tennis in Australia but tennis in Canberra, and it does have a big influence on juniors, our tennis community and participation numbers," coach and director of Tennis Canberra Robbie Manzano said.
"The traditionalists may not like his style so much, but it brings people to our game and I have seen a direct influence."
Manzano grew up playing with Kyrgios' big brother Christos in the junior ranks and could see early on that the younger Kyrgios had an X-factor.
"Nick was a talented, big-hitting player even from a young age," the coach said.
"He was playing above his age group because he was so strong and even us as the older juniors, we could see him hold rallies against older guys and beat them. It was quite apparent he had the ability to really grow into a great player."
Now watching Kyrgios' success from afar in the most iconic major in tennis, Manzano said Canberrans should feel proud.
"It's a huge achievement. People don't understand what he's already done - whether he wins or not," he said. "It's extremely difficult to get to a Wimbledon semi, let alone a final, and to be in a position to win it, it's kind of mind-blowing."
Manzano believes while Kyrgios can draw negative headlines for his on-court behaviour, the youth are more inspired by his flamboyant style - from the backwards caps and Jordans, to the 'tweeners and underarm serves.
"The underarm serves weren't really done until Nick did it on a regular basis, so he does influence the kids with that flair," he said.
"Some stuff is a bit crazy but that's the pressure of our sport. It's a stressful environment. It's not the best look all the time but we hope he can use that energy in a positive way on the court.
"He'd be one of the biggest athletes we've ever produced so he has a big influence on our junior generation."
Like most sport-loving Australians, Manzano and the rest of the Canberra tennis community that have seen Kyrgios' rise first-hand will be glued to the screen come Sunday evening.
"It's going to be tough, but if he was going to win a grand slam, this is his biggest opportunity," Manzano said.
"He's going to be very motivated, just because of the fire he brings when he plays against Novak Djokovic.
"I'll be watching every second of it.
"If he won it would be one of the greatest achievements a sportsperson from Canberra has ever had."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
