The Canberra Times
Review

Margaret Hickey's Stone Town is a complex and readable outback noir

By Penelope Cottier
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Stone Town, by Margaret Hickey. Bantam, $32.99.
Outback noir: murder, weather and a weary cop

In this latest Australian noir thriller, two plot lines are seasoned with a worrying dose of corruption, including the musings of a believably weary police officer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.