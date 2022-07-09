I continue to be critical of various aspects of the public health system in Canberra (unless you have suffered a stroke, heart attack or allergic reaction) and, in particular, continue to be concerned about wait times, and am alarmed by allegations of a bullying culture.
However, when I spent around eight hours in emergency last week I was blown away by the behaviour of the staff there.
Advertisement
I expected harried, stressed and, therefore, irritable and brusque doctors, nurses and administration staff. Imagine my delight to discover that each and every member of staff who I encountered, and who I observed, was unfailingly patient, polite, helpful, respectful and accommodating.
None of us wants to engage with a health system that often fails us in different ways, but every single one of the many staff members who I engaged with, and observed, during that eight-hour period did their utmost to make their patients' time there as pleasant as possible.
Given the enormous pressures health workers have been subjected to, over a such long period of time, it was a remarkable, sustained display of consummate professionalism.
What a delicious sense of schadenfreude. The three worst leaders of recent memory in the English speaking world have all been ignominiously dumped in the space of just two years.
Collisions with the light rail are increasing. As the general manager of Canberra Metro operations, Tilo Franz, has explained, the tram can travel at 70km/h but needs longer to brake than a car, due to steel wheels on steel tracks.
The lack of friction produces a smooth ride and has made the tram popular from its beginnings in the 19th century. Then traffic was slow.
Now the long braking distance is problematic and will continue to endanger lives, even more so once London Circuit is raised and trams, cars, bicycles, scooters and pedestrians all use the same crossings.
Congratulations to Mark Dreyfus, Senator Penny Wong and the Albanese government individually and collectively for the closure of the unjust case lodged against Bernard Collaery by the previous government. You are a credit to our legal system and democracy.
Now we need to concentrate on the remaining whistleblowers currently facing similar situations to Collaery; David McBride, Richard Boyle and Julian Assange.
Like Collaery, they are all facing imprisonment for telling the truth. The Albanese government can demonstrate a true model of democratic freedom by having all of these people set free from accusation and injustice.
It is strange, and inappropriate, that Christopher Smith mentions former US Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg's Jewish religion when talking about what type of judges The Canberra Times seemingly finds acceptable; contrasting her with "normal" Amy Coney-Barrett (Letters, July 5).
The only reason to raise religion or ethnicity in that context is for the type of dog-whistling that is no longer acceptable, and never should have been.
Nearly two months ago your correspondent David Turbayne called for more action on COVID-19, including the immediate reintroduction of mask requirements (Letters, May 13).
This came at a time when "the equivalent of a fully-loaded 737 are dying every week". At that time COVID-19 deaths in Australia totalled 5000. They now exceed 10,000.
It is worth repeating Mr Turbayne's question: "How can it be that decision-makers in the ACT, and indeed every other Australian state and territory, have so obviously and comprehensively dropped the COVID ball?" With the obvious follow-up: "What are they going to do now?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.