The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Woman in her 70s is Canberra's 82nd COVID-19 death

Updated July 9 2022 - 4:13am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman in her 70s has died with COVID-19 in the ACT as the territory matched its record for the number of people in hospital with the virus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.