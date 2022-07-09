One of the key figures inside Nick Kyrgios' camp has revealed what has led the Australian to be in a position to claim the most revered title in tennis - a Wimbledon championship.
At the men's singles final on Sunday night, alongside Kyrgios' family and girlfriend in the tennis star's box will be his Canberran physiotherapist, Will Maher.
But Maher has become much more to Kyrgios, as part of the "small but supportive" team that has brought the best out of the world no. 40 recently.
"He trusts us unconditionally and knows that we value his welfare above anything else. Success and winning flow on from this," Maher, who also works with the Queanbeyan Blues and St Edmunds College's rugby union program, exclusively told The Canberra Times.
Kyrgios has faced many ups and downs of injury setbacks throughout his career, with the latest an abdomen issue during a lead-up event before Wimbledon.
With Maher's help, and Kyrgios making important changes to his tournament routine and attitude to recovery, the Australian still enters the final against Novak Djokovic in peak form and fitness.
"He is ready to go and looking forward to the final," Maher said.
"Nick knows his body incredibly well. Tennis is a punishing sport and navigating a fortnight of five-set matches is the toughest physical challenge in the game."
It's an area where Maher believes Kyrgios has come a long way since becoming a pro.
"Building the physical conditioning for a whole grand slam campaign takes time and commitment. In 2015 Nick had beaten Andreas Seppi in a fourth round, five-set epic, and afterwards I thought, 'There is no way he could do another three matches against the best players in the world'," the physiotherapist said.
"The difference today is remarkable - after every match here at Wimbledon he has said, 'I feel good and I could go again'."
At Wimbledon the grasscourt surface has helped Kyrgios stay healthy too as it's easier on the body than hardcourt, but there has been plenty of work behind the scenes as well.
By better understanding what makes Kyrgios tick, his team were able to motivate him to increase his workload and build his physical resilience, even turning to the 27-year-old's other passion - basketball.
"Forcing Nick to do specific tennis conditioning and hours of ball-striking would potentially drive him away from the game," Maher said.
"We often call basketball his 'meditation' as it's something he loves and would happily do for hours. There are similarities with the movement patterns in basketball and tennis.
"Using basketball as a tool improved his conditioning and is good for creating balance between work and enjoyment for him.
"He still does enough work on court to refine and reinforce his skills, and we fill in the rest regarding specific loading for his joints and tendons in the gym."
Kyrgios will be feeling fresh for the final against Djokovic after Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semi clash due to injury issues of his own.
Maher said they were "confident" Kyrgios was physically ready for everything Nadal was going to throw at him before the Spaniard's withdrawal but welcomed any rest at this stage of the tournament.
The top-seeded Serb on the other hand slogged through a four-set win over Cameron Norrie in his semi-final. Kyrgios' team are not underestimating the challenge ahead though and have prepared on and off the court for the final just as they did for round one.
"The preparation remains the same for Nick no matter what," Maher said. "His focus is making sure he's in a good space and has good routines.
"Small things like watching NBA documentaries while we do treatment helps to motivate and calm him before matches."
While Kyrgios is a polarising figure in tennis and attracts fans at the same rate he gets skewered by pundit criticism, his team said he's mostly been feeling the love from supporters back home and it's all driving him to bring his A-game on Sunday.
"It helps him enormously," Maher said. "He is absolutely aware of it.
"He's worked hard for this, he deserves it and whatever happens Sunday we will be proud."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
