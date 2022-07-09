The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Inside Nick Kyrgios' camp ahead of Novak Djokovic clash in Wimbledon final

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios' physiotherapist Will Maher is seen in his player's box at Wimbledon, second from the right. Picture: Getty Images

One of the key figures inside Nick Kyrgios' camp has revealed what has led the Australian to be in a position to claim the most revered title in tennis - a Wimbledon championship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.