After leading the ACT's COVID-19 response, the virus has finally caught up with the Chief Minister, with Andrew Barr testing positive on Sunday.
Mr Barr used social media to announce a positive result from a rapid antigen test.
He said his symptoms were currently mild and he was about to embark on at least seven days' isolation.
The Chief Minister plans to work from home during the isolation, but stated that lots of meetings and events will have to be cancelled.
"Apologies for those inconvenienced. At least it isn't Budget week," he tweeted.
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has contacted Mr Barr to wish him well.
"I wish the Chief Minister all the best on a speedy recovery and hope he is not too symptomatic," the Liberals leader said.
Mr Barr is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
The expansion of the Australian vaccination program for COVID-19 to include fourth boosters for people over 30 years starts on Monday.
One of the most immediate cancellations for Mr Barr is a joint media conference in Canberra with the Chief Health Officer to encourage Canberrans to get boosted.
Dr Kerryn Coleman will attend and get the message out solo.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
