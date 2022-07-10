The line "there's no one else, mate" sums up the situation facing the Wallabies heading into their series decider against England.
That sentence was cheekily delivered by ACT Brumbies prop James Slipper towards Nick Frost, as the young lock was humbly skirting around questions of him donning the green and gold again in the third Test.
Advertisement
Frost became Wallaby 953 when he ran onto the field 57 minutes into his side's eight-point loss to the English on Saturday.
But the 22-year-old is set to get even more time in the Wallabies jersey, as Dave Rennie will likely turn to Frost again after losing another lock.
First it was Darcy Swain's suspension in Perth, and it was Cadeyrn Neville's knee in Brisbane. The Brumbies lock went down at Lang Park and had to be carted off, adding to the Wallabies' growing injury list this series.
Following the 25-17 loss, the tally of injuries sits at seven with two concussions.
Rennie confirmed it was a suspected medial collateral ligament tear for Neville.
If so, the 33-year-old will be sidelined for several weeks and will likely miss the upcoming series against Argentina.
Rennie acknowledged his team had had "a few" injuries but that was no excuse for the result in Brisbane, especially with the depth in the Australian outfit.
"It wasn't the reason we lost," the Wallabies coach said.
"We lost the collisions early. They choked us down our half for 30 minutes and we're behind 19-0.
"The first time we got up their end we scored seven, and we scored seven not long after ... in our next time down in their area.
"So when we could play territory and get down the right end of the field, we could put them under heat, but a lot of the game was played at our end."
The collision contest, along with errors and penalties, were areas the Wallabies pointed to for the result.
One player who Rennie will likely turn to in the third Test to right the ship will be Frost.
Even though Frost disclosed there were not too many nerves heading into the Brisbane game, that is likely to change next week.
The lure of playing in front of his Sydney-based friends and family at the SCG, along with a starting debut with the series on the line, will likely raise the stakes.
MORE RUGBY UNION NEWS:
Advertisement
"If I have the opportunity, it would be great," Frost said.
"There's a lot of history [at the SCG] ... and it's a decider.
"At the end of the day, it's another game of footy. That's why you want to play, I just love playing rugby.
"I just enjoy playing, and I'm grateful that I got to experience [Saturday] and run around."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.