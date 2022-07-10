Helped by a five-goal haul from Aaron Bruce, Eastlake overcame a shaky start to defeat Gungahlin by 98 points on Sunday afternoon on the Jets' home turf.
The Demons trailed Gungahlin by two points at the first break in their round 12 clash after a lively opening quarter.
However the young Jets side were blown away in the second term by Eastlake's unbelievable accuracy, the visitors putting up seven goals (and no behinds) to Gungahlin's solitary six-pointer.
From there the Jets couldn't make up ground as Eastlake found its rhythm and put the result beyond doubt.
It's been another tough season for Gungahlin but coach Paul Azar believed their mostly inexperienced side would improve in time.
"We just need a little bit more game-time and a little bit more experience," he said.
"We fade away in quarters, and that's largely because as a group we've only really played 15 or so games together, and we're expecting our players to compete against teams that have played together for three or four years.
"We've just got to keep persevering and be patient. The more games we play together, the better we will be."
A positive takeaway from the loss was a standout performance from Will McTaggart, who scored four goals.
"Tags is a great footballer and great around the boys as well," Azar said.
"They really idolise him, and that's because he's just got a great presence about him, he's a top bloke, and that's what we're trying to surround these young lads with, to mentor and guide them in the right direction."
Men
Ainslie 30.16 (196) bt. Tuggeranong 3.3 (21)
Belconnen 12.9 (81) bt. Queanbeyan 11.11 (77)
Eastlake 20.12 (132) bt. Gungahlin 5.4 (34)
Women
Eastlake 11.15 (81) bt. Gungahlin 0.0 (0)
Ainslie 10.12 (72) bt. Tuggeranong 1.1 (7)
Queanbeyan 8.6 (54) bt. Belconnen 1.5 (11)
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
