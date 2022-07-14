July 17: At Muse at 3pm, Patti Miller will discuss her book True Friends, about the happy making and unhappy breaking of a close friendship, with Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historians Carolyn Holbrook, Joan Beaumont and Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation on Lessons from History, a collection of essays which addresses the greatest challenges facing Australia and the world. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 21: Richard Broinowski will be In Conversation with Dr Sue Wareham on his latest book, Fact or Fission? 12pm-1.30pm at Harry Hartog, ANU. Registrations essential at harryhartog.com.au.
July 24: At The Book Cow at 11.30pm will be the launch of PD McPem's Agency for Mysterious Mysteries by Anna Battese. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 26: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Geraldine's new novel, Horse, a vivid and unique story for lovers of sweeping historical fiction. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 28: At the National Press Club, Barton, at 6pm, Anita Jacoby, author of Secrets Beyond the Screen, a memoir, will be in conversation with Emma Macdonald. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 29: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Dr Norman Swan will be in conversation with Laura Tingle on Norman's new book, So You Want To Live Younger Longer?, the ultimate guide on what you can do at any age to stay young and healthy longer. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, at 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 29: At the National Library Theatre at 6pm is Event: Worlds within words: Australian drama and international touring performance, a panel discussion led by Rosalind Smith in which Kate Flaherty and Rebecca Clode will be discussing their latest book on performance history. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 10: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm is the launch of the new National Library publication, Ice Bound. Author Dr Joy McCann will share stories of the intrepid Australian Antarctic explorers. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
The Copyright Agency's Cultural Fund has announced Jantiena Batt, a deputy principal from the ACT Education Directorate, as this year's Reading Australia Fellow for Teachers of English and Literacy. Her $15,000 Fellowship project, Windows and Mirrors, will investigate approaches and language used by educators, families and publishers when they engage with literature that includes non-heteronormative structures of families or relationships.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
Various: Libraries ACT has plenty on in July for children, teenagers and adults including storytime, crafts, writing workshops and more. Events are free but bookings are required. See: bit.ly/WhatsOnAtTheLibrary.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are August 3, September 1, October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
