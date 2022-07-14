The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from July 16, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
July 14 2022 - 2:00am
Author events

July 17: At Muse at 3pm, Patti Miller will discuss her book True Friends, about the happy making and unhappy breaking of a close friendship, with Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.

