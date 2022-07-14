July 29: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Dr Norman Swan will be in conversation with Laura Tingle on Norman's new book, So You Want To Live Younger Longer?, the ultimate guide on what you can do at any age to stay young and healthy longer. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, at 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

