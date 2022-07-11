Bomb technicians were called to a home in Kaleen on Sunday night after police executed a search warrant and allegedly found fake guns, fireworks and drugs.
Police say they found a replica shotgun, replica shotgun cartridges, live shotgun cartridges, live 0.22 rounds, two Tasers, two prohibited knives, commercial grade fireworks and modified fireworks.
Bomb technicians were called to the home to assess the fireworks before they were seized by the proactive intervention and diversion team.
Police also seized methamphetamine, cash, phones, a pill press and documents alluding to the sale and trafficking of a prohibited substance after they were also allegedly found in the home.
Felicity Loiterton, 28, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled drug other than cannabis, possessing prohibited firearms, possessing a drug of dependence, four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of possessing ammunition, and unauthorised possession of a prohibited dangerous substance.
Loiterton is alleged to have breached existing bail conditions, which included not to have drugs or firearms in her possession.
She appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when she was denied bail by magistrate Robert Cook.
She is due back in court on August 1.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
