Felicity Loiterton charged possessing fake guns, fireworks, drugs in Kaleen home

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:20am, first published 1:30am
Items seized from the home in Kaleen. Picture: ACT Policing

Bomb technicians were called to a home in Kaleen on Sunday night after police executed a search warrant and allegedly found fake guns, fireworks and drugs.

