Three new shows have opened this week. In Andrew Antoniou's Props, Masks and Magic, the artist's love of theatre gives him the format of the stage and its accompanying language of props, sets and costume that explore the relationship between dream, myth and imagination, and reveal aspects of the psyche. In The Pretence of Wallflowers, Veronica Cay's evocative figures combine painting, drawing and collage. Memory, for the artist, is a flickering sequence of images in an unknown space where time is suspended. And David Green's A family affair and other scratchings focuses on Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. The exhibitions are on until August 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.