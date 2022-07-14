Three new shows have opened this week. In Andrew Antoniou's Props, Masks and Magic, the artist's love of theatre gives him the format of the stage and its accompanying language of props, sets and costume that explore the relationship between dream, myth and imagination, and reveal aspects of the psyche. In The Pretence of Wallflowers, Veronica Cay's evocative figures combine painting, drawing and collage. Memory, for the artist, is a flickering sequence of images in an unknown space where time is suspended. And David Green's A family affair and other scratchings focuses on Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. The exhibitions are on until August 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.
As The Australian National University's 75th anniversary coincides with the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Australia and China, come and discover archival images and newspapers showing changes in the ANU campus, and successive generations of Chinese Studies scholars from the 1950s through to the 1980s. It's on at Australian Centre on China in the World Gallery, Fellows Lane, ANU, until July 29. See: ciw.anu.edu.au/events/china-anu-75.
Alexander Boynes has curated the group exhibition Come Back, All Is Forgiven by Justin Andrews, Stuart Bailey, Leah Bullen, Trevelyan Clay, Helen Shelley, Noel Skryzpczaki and Bryan Spier. The artists - all graduates from the ANU School of Art & Design in the late 1990s and early 2000s - are showing original works from their formative years and recent work. It's on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Parkes, until August 28. See: ccas.com.au.
Roald Dahl's gruesome twosome The Twits arrive on stage to delight and disgust, brought to you by shake & stir theatre co. The Canberra Theatre, July 22 at 6.30pm and July 23 at 10am, noon and 4pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Otherwise & Elsewhere They Speak by Gabrielle Bates, Jane Bodnaruk and Richard Maude is on at ANCA Gallery from July 20 until August 14. The artists each pay homage to or question representations of mortality, influence and resonance, dissolution and reconstitution, being and vitality, belonging and culture. The opening event is on Saturday, July 23 at 2pm. See: anca.net.au.
Tuggeranong Arts Centre is holding a free two-week course that will see 20 auditioned participants write, produce and perform their own cabaret show. Australian Music Theatre Academy's founder and artistic director Queenie van de Zandt will lead the course. Online applications and auditions close on July 25 and the workshop runs from August 14 to 28 with performance showcases on August 28. For more information, visit tuggeranongarts.com.
The new semi-professional company Heart Strings presents the award-winning musical set in a drought-stricken world where private toilets are banned and a single company charges people to go to the loo. Patrons have the option to pay extra amounts for tickets, with the additional sum going to the artists. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, July 16 at 2pm and 7.30pm and July 20 to 24, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Hosted by Deborah Frances-White, this is part comedy, part deep dive discussion and part activism. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, on July 17 at 7pm and July 18 at 8pm. For more information, visit canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
