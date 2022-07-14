The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from July 16, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 14 2022 - 2:00am
Veronica Cay, Daydreams and Night Whispers, 2022. Picture: Supplied

New at Grainger Gallery

Three new shows have opened this week. In Andrew Antoniou's Props, Masks and Magic, the artist's love of theatre gives him the format of the stage and its accompanying language of props, sets and costume that explore the relationship between dream, myth and imagination, and reveal aspects of the psyche. In The Pretence of Wallflowers, Veronica Cay's evocative figures combine painting, drawing and collage. Memory, for the artist, is a flickering sequence of images in an unknown space where time is suspended. And David Green's A family affair and other scratchings focuses on Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. The exhibitions are on until August 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

