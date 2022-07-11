Times Past: July 12, 1986

A fuel emergency was declared a few days prior, and supplies were likely to run out within days if Canberrans continued purchasing excess amounts of petrol. To prevent this, limitations were made on how much fuel could be sold at petrol stations. Some closed for the duration of the fuel emergency, but those which did not were required to limit sales to between $7 and $15. The ACT Controller of Fuels, who The Canberra Times reported as having "risen from obscurity", directed station owners to abide by the system of odds and evens, which only allowed cars with odd number plates to be served on certain days, and even numbered plates to be served on others. A cashier at a 24-hour service station said 50 cars had unnecessarily queued at the station a few nights before.