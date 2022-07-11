Times Past: July 12, 1986

Having experienced the nightmare of empty supermarket shelves throughout the pandemic, Canberrans are no strangers to panic buying. But the pandemic is not the first thing to have familiarised the city with the phenomenon - on this day in 1986, another type of supply had run dry.
A fuel emergency was declared a few days prior, and supplies were likely to run out within days if Canberrans continued purchasing excess amounts of petrol. To prevent this, limitations were made on how much fuel could be sold at petrol stations. Some closed for the duration of the fuel emergency, but those which did not were required to limit sales to between $7 and $15. The ACT Controller of Fuels, who The Canberra Times reported as having "risen from obscurity", directed station owners to abide by the system of odds and evens, which only allowed cars with odd number plates to be served on certain days, and even numbered plates to be served on others. A cashier at a 24-hour service station said 50 cars had unnecessarily queued at the station a few nights before.
Advertisement
"Frankly," he said, "I was unimpressed by their attitude. If people were to adopt a more responsible attitude then there would be heaps to go around."
Drivers of emergency services vehicles could obtain permits exempting them from the rules, but those in breach of the fuel emergency rules could face a maximum penalty of $1000 or six months in jail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.