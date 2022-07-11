Two people with COVID-19 have died: a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s.
There were 136 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Sunday 8pm. Of those, five patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 1143 new COVID-19 cases, including 515 PCR tests and 628 rapid antigen tests.
ACT Health said "154 positive RATs reported today were from the 24 hour period up to 8pm on Sunday and were not included in yesterday's report due to a technical issue. There are 474 positive RATs from this reporting period."
New antiviral drugs prevent COVID-19 from multiplying in the body and can ultimately save lives, experts say.
The oral medicines Lagevrio (molnupiravir) and Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) are effective in treating adults who are at risk of hospitalisation or death.
They are taken in tablet or capsule form early after testing positive to COVID-19 to stop the severity of infection.
"Lagevrio works by interfering with the virus' replication," a spokeswoman for MSD Australia said.
"This prevents the virus from multiplying, keeping virus levels low in the body and therefore reducing the severity of the disease. Lagevrio may protect against severe disease and (help patients) stay out of hospital."
The prescribed pills, which were approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in January, have already helped more than 73,000 Australians, Health Minister Mark Butler said.
- with AAP
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
