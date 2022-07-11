The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A-League Women: Hayley Taylor-Young eyes Canberra United starting spot in 2022-23

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Taylor-Young has lofty goals for Canberra United over the next two seasons. Picture: Getty Images

Canberra United's Hayley Taylor-Young hopes a position change can help her secure a starting spot in Njegosh Popovich's squad next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.