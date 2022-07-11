Canberra United's Hayley Taylor-Young hopes a position change can help her secure a starting spot in Njegosh Popovich's squad next season.
The 20-year-old dabbled in the overlapping fullback market last season, alongside her usual winger duties, but is eying a switch to fullback full time.
"I wouldn't want to go anywhere else," she said.
"For the last few seasons I've been playing winger. This season, I think, it's going to be a bit different because I believe I'll be playing a fullback position.
"So that's a bit exciting, and I'm keen to try and push for a starting spot."
Following the penning of a two-year deal in lime green on Monday, Taylor-Young will have ample time to secure herself a starting spot at fullback.
And she is not mad about it, she said coming from a rugby family, paired with wanting to stir attackers up, made fullback her ideal position.
The young defender has been getting a taste of her new role in the Sydney NPLW for the Illawarra Stingrays, where she suits up alongside one of United's midfielders last season Chloe Middleton.
Heading into her fourth A-League Women's season with the club, United's new approach to bring in past players as mentors is one thing she hopes to capitalise on to get there.
"It's so good, and it's a bit scary honestly, because you have looked up to them since you were young," Taylor-Young said.
"So having them on board and absorbing all the information and knowledge, it's really good.
"For me, having Nic [Begg] as one will be very good too, because she was a fullback as well. So I'm hoping to learn a lot from her."
The Canberran was the fourth signing for United ahead of the 2022-23 ALW season, following earlier signings in Nickoletta Flannery, Sasha Grove and Emma Ilijoski.
After last season's lacklustre season resulting in a seventh place finish, United are aiming big.
"We're hoping to get the win of course," she said.
"I think that's what everyone will be wishing for but we just want to do the best that we can."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
