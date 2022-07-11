The key to the Wallabies winning in Sydney and taking the series lies internally, according to a Brumby.
England's 25-17 win made it one-game a piece and ensured the third Test on Saturday would be the decider.
Wallabies prop James Slipper gave kudos for their opponents performance but insisted the difference from the first to second Test was all internal, not external.
The ACT Brumbies prop insisted if they fixed their lacklustre collision battles and sluggish start, the series was theirs for the taking.
"Most of everything that happened [on Saturday] was down to how we performed," he said.
"I know one thing, there'll be plenty of mauls at training ... both defensively and in attack.
"Our mauls and line outs are going well, it was just kind of big moments that let us down, a crooked throw here and obviously not kicking it out on another one just really hurt us.
"So plenty of things for us to improve on and train on."
Part of the collision battle Australia are looking to correct at the Sydney Cricket Ground this weekend, aside from their mauls and set pieces, are penalties.
Discipline cost the side in Brisbane, as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 16-10 penalty count.
Along with being on the losing end of the possession battle.
Slipper said the Wallabies could not afford to give away the same penalties, or allow England momentum from the first whistle, again as "a lot was on the line".
"It's huge," Slipper said on the collision battle.
"You can probably get away with it in Super Rugby, but in Test matches you need to win the contact area. It's as simple as that.
"Set pieces are pretty much on par with that as well.
"So for us to win next week, clearly those are the areas that we need to work on."
A growing list of injuries to Dave Rennie's side is adding more pressure ahead of the series-decider.
The injury count sat at seven - with two concussions - following the full time whistle at Lang Park, with Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville adding his name with a suspected medial collateral ligament tear in his knee.
Rennie had already been forced to bring in re-enforcements following the first Test, and the second Test was no different.
It's being reported Queensland outcast Lukhan Salakaia-Loto answered a SOS from the injury-hit Wallabies, along with young NSW Waratahs back-rower Mark Nawaqanitawase.
Following Neville's knee injury, and Brumbies lock Darcy Swain's two week suspension, Rennie's decision to bring Salakaia-Loto into the lock mix makes sense.
He has played 30 Tests, but had fallen out of favour at the Queensland Reds and Wallabies since signing with UK club Northampton for 2022-23.
A similar headache has arisen at fullback for the Wallabies, after Tom Banks broke his arm in Perth, his replacement Andrew Kellaway sustained a hamstring injury, and Jordan Petaia coped a head knock.
Insert Nawaganitawase, a 21-year-old winger/fullback that Rennie is turning to as his fullback options deplete.
Although the youngster may still have to bide his time in the wings. As second-choice flyhalf James O'Connor or Brumbies winger Tom Wright may be chosen for the No. 15 jersey ahead of him.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
