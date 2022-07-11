Canberra businesses look to skills summit for answers

Political leaders and business representatives converging on the nation's capital in September to discuss skills shortages won't have to look far to see their impacts.
Canberra is struggling to keep supermarket shelves stocked, patients attended to and buses running.
The ACT Skills Needs List, updated earlier in the year, added 40 new in-demand qualifications, including those needed for transport and dispatch clerks, precision metal trades workers, renewable energy electricians and outdoor recreation program managers.
As the shortages force service and product delays, and eat into the economy, the pressure on business owners intensifies.
"The mental strain is relentless," Chris Catena, managing director of Created Joinery, a bespoke joinery and furniture business, said.
"It's not just me, it's every business owner I talk to: whether it be builders, whether it be tilers, whether it be anyone in the industry - everyone's at their end."
With eight staff employed, including two apprentices, Mr Catena said ideally they would hire four additional staff.
Working overtime had become inescapable for Mr Catena and business manager Josh Parker, as they tried to maintain a good working environment.
"We need more hours done by everyone, we try to do the majority of them, we try to work every Saturday so the workers don't have to do it," Mr Parker said.
"We don't want to make an environment where they feel like they have to work every weekend or they're putting in extra all the time."
"All the challenges that are going to be discussed at this summit are things that do play at a local level," Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Graham Catt said.
"[This is an opportunity] not just to bring stakeholders together in in the nation's capital to have these discussions, but for them to see some real world examples of those in some of our Canberra businesses as well."
Streamlining skilled migration will likely feature heavily at the crisis talks as states and territories grapple with a labour market stretched thin.
Mr Catt said he hoped discussions around future-proofed training would also take place, ensuring workers were ready to fill new roles which would spring up.
ACT Minister for Skills Chris Steel said the territory government was committed to liaising with stakeholders to "have the right strategies in place to address this complex problem".
Mr Steel said in a statement the federal government could support the ACT's agenda by signing a new National Skills Agreement "that makes training more accessible and affordable for students".
He has also called on the federal government to double the territory's allocation of skilled migration places from 2000 in 2021-22, to 4030 in 2022-23.
Mr Catena welcomed action on the skills shortage: "Anything's going to help," he said.
"As long as the right people get in there, and the right information gets relayed and, and is acted on, then of course, it'd be a good thing."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
