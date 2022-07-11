Japan's ambassador to Australia is still reeling from the shock death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, but support from the Canberra community has left him "heartened".
Giving a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara - Canberra's sister city - Mr Abe was shot and rushed to hospital in a critical condition to later be confirmed dead at 7pm on Friday Australian time.
Three days since the "heinous crime", Japanese ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami said an "overwhelming number of Japanese are so shocked" and that the country was going through a difficult time.
"At the same time, we are very much heartened and encouraged by outpourings of well wishes, messages of condolence given to us by our friends in Australia from all walks of life and I think that is a testament to Abe's achievements," he said.
"At our embassy, as well as my residence, we have received a number of flowers in the bouquets and message cards and I'm very much touched by these gestures of goodwill and friendship."
On Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong visited the Japanese Embassy in Canberra, signing the book of condolence for Mr Abe.
Mr Yamagami said he had a brief conversation with the two leaders, finding Mr Albanese's tribute on Saturday particularly touching.
"I told the Prime Minister that was the best tribute ever extended to prime minister Abe, so for that we really appreciate Australia's friendship and mateship," he said.
The relationship between Canberra and Japan is one Mr Yamagami said developed from basic trade relations to now include further intelligence sharing, diplomacy and multilateral agreements, which he contributed to Mr Abe visiting Australia five times during his prime ministership.
"[There are] deep ties between Canberra and Nara because they are sister cities and they have nurtured such close collaboration and friendship over a number of years," he said.
During Mr Abe's prime ministership from 2017 to 2020, Mr Yamagami had a close working relationship with the late politician, as he was the director general for intelligence, analysis service and economic affairs before coming to Australia.
"I have special memories and recollections when it comes to my dealing with him, in fact he is a prime minister who decided to dispatch me here as Japanese Ambassador to Australia, so my feelings are very complex and very personal. He'll be greatly missed, there is no question," he said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
