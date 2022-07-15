Enchanted April may be turning 100 this year, but it remains a timeless classic. Penned by Elizabeth von Arnim in Portofino, it follows four very different women who are fed up with their lives in dreary, grey London and long for a holiday. After responding to an advertisement in The Times, which appeals to "those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine", they find themselves sharing a small medieval castle on the shores of the Mediterranean for one life-changing month.

