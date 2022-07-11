The Canberra Times

China stance 'not changed' despite demands

By Andrew Brown
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister Pat Conroy says Australia will still seek to push China on matters of national interest.

Australia's approach to China has not shifted despite the change of government, according to the Pacific minister, as Beijing outlined a list of demands to get the relationship between the countries back on track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.