The Canberra Times

UN says world population growth is slowing

Updated July 11 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The UN expects more and more high-income countries will slip into negative population trends.

The global population is continuing to increase but growth is becoming slower, according to a new United Nations report to mark World Population Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.