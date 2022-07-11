The Canberra Times

Aussie activist ejected at Wimbledon final

By Chris Lehourites
July 11 2022 - 6:40am
Australian activist Drew Pavlou was thrown off centre court over his protest about Peng Shuai.

An Australian activist who shouted, "Where is Peng Shuai?" and held up a sign with the same message was thrown out from centre court during the Wimbledon men's final.

