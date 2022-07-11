The Canberra Times

Veterans Minister Matt Keogh 'closely' watching $550 War Memorial revamp

By Karen Barlow
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:42am
Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh with Governor-General David Hurley. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh is "closely" monitoring the controversial Australian War Memorial expansion project after its first significant cost jump to $550 million was revealed.

