There are high hospitalisation rates in the ACT, as Canberrans are warned there will could soon be triple the number of people with COVID-19.
There were 140 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm.
Of those, three patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilation.
The ACT has recorded 1174 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, 580 were recorded on a PCR test and 594 from a rapid antigen test.
Of the new cases, 508 were in people aged 25-39 years old.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 84, with a man in their 70s and another man in their 80s reported on Monday as having died with COVID.
COVID cases in the ACT are set to triple in the next four weeks, putting much more pressure on a health system already under great strain as staff contract COVID and flu.
On Monday, territory's chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman warned that the current thousand or so cases a day would reach 2000 or even 3000 by early August.
West Australians have been warned they could be reinfected with COVID-19 after just four weeks as the state revises its guidelines.
The changes mean people in WA will be required to get tested and isolate if they re-develop symptoms 28 days after recovering from the virus.
Meanwhile, officials have warned South Australia's latest wave of COVID-19 cases could push daily infections above initial expectations.
At the same time, authorities continue to resist re-imposing significant community restrictions, including widespread mask mandates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
