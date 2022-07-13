Of course, mud sticks and Philip Lowe has been well and truly spattered with it for that bad call. In fairness, he couldn't have predicted in 2021 Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Only a few Kremlinologists saw it coming - and no one was listening to them anyway. But like the rest of us, Phil would have seen inflation gathering steam in the world's bigger economies. He would have seen their central banks muttering about interest rates being too low - and, let's face it, they were. He would have also seen, as the rest of us did, the "great resignation" that followed the first year of the pandemic, when workers in their millions in the US simply upped stumps and left their jobs. Here, it was closed borders that stopped the supply of migrants who traditionally did the jobs at which the rest of us turned up our noses. But the effect was the same - a massive, inflationary skills shortage. He should have known that putting a date on rates remaining stable during a time of great uncertainty ran the risk of creating unrealistic expectations.

